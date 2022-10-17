Family announces burial date for Ekow Blankson

The final funeral rites of late veteran actor Ekow Blankson has been scheduled for December 17, 2022.
The decision was communicated at the one-week ceremony held at the Tema Community 11 Presec School on Saturday.
“The family has decided that final funeral rites for our beloved Ekow Blankson will happen on December 16 and 17 here in Tema”, the MC announced.
A family member of the actor said the funeral services will begin at the Tema Community 11 Presec school park, followed by interment at the Tema Community 9 cemetery.
“Ekow asked that when he dies, no one should wear black, so there will be a special cloth for the funeral and all white for the Sunday service.”
The memorial service was attended by many including fellow actors Bill Asamoah, Kalybos, Fiifi Coleman, Fred Amugi, Michael Afranie, Prince David Osei, Anthony Woode, and Beverly Afaglo.
Ekow Blankson died on October 3.