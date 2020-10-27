Election 2020: Let's not destroy Ghana because it's our only home - Joe Mettle

Ghanaian gospel musician Joe Mettle has advised the youth to desist from vicious activities before, during and after the 2020 Elections.
In an interview on Daybreak Hitz with Andy Dosty, on Monday, October 26, 2020, he said Ghana won’t be safe if destroyed by our own people because of an individual’s political goal.
‘Please hold unto the peace. Don’t do anybody’s dirty work for them. Don’t allow anybody to push you into doing something that they will not do. If you are asked to do something bad report the person’, he said.
His statement comes after some members of two political parties the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) clashed at Jamestown.
Supporters of the two main parties were seen throwing sharp objects as well as hurling stones at each other in a video surfing on social media.
The gospel musician stated that he was surprised to see young people go after each other in that manner.
‘Aren’t we seeing what is happening around us (in Nigeria) and we are also following suit?’ it starts small like that then it becomes huge hence we should take it seriously. Ghana is our home if we destroy it we have nowhere else to go’,
Joe Mettle who is the first gospel act to win the Artiste of the Year told the youth to help Ghana sustain the peace it has enjoyed throughout its election and spread positivity.
By:Donabenger Cobbinah