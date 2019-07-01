Feli Nuna to launch sanitation campaign as part of her Volta tour

Ghanaian songstress, Feli Nuna is set to launch a sanitation campaign during her tour in the Volta Region of Ghana.
Feli Nuna's tour which is in partnership with Kaya Tours will see participants visit parts of the Volta Region and then proceed to Lome.
She hinted to use this great opportunity to launch her Sanitation Campaign in Senior High Schools across the region.
According to her, she’ll be pushing the message of the need to recycle, reduce and reuse plastic materials as a way to combat pollution and the effects that comes with it.
Following the successful release and reception of her first single ‘Azaa’ this year, Feli Nuna and her Edzonation team will be touring the very region that inspired the song.
‘Azaa’, which means ‘Celebration’ in the Ewe dialect was recorded with the very purpose of highlighting the vibrant and colourful culture of the people in the Volta.
Feli’s next single ‘Azumah’, is scheduled to be released in July this year.
