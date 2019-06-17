Fella Makafui gets injured at Sowutuom Sallahfest 19

Actress Fella Makafui got herself injured after she was hit by an object from agitated fans who had a scuffle with the police at the 2019 Sowutoum Sallahfest on June 15.
The streets of Sowutuom, Accra were alive on Saturday, June 15, 2019, with the sights and sounds of the first-ever Sowutuom Sallahfest as thousands of people, turned out for the concert featuring the brightest stars on the international music scene.
However, the show came to an abrupt halt at the climax of Medikal’s performance because the crowd was overwhelmed and consequently got out of control.
According to an eye witness, Medikal got on stage around 2: am but left Fella Makafui backstage.
Fella Makafui later join Medikal on stage to do their usual stage performance but this time around things couldn't go according to plans, the eye witness said.
Fella Makafui was in skimpy clothing which caused fans to make an attempt to harass her on stage.
The Police and security team on the grounds in an attempt to keep the crowd under control and also protect lives had a scuffle with the fans resulting in the dispersal of the crowd as well the artiste and his crew.
The Police and security team pepper sprayed the crowd and in retaliating they started throwing stuff onto the stage when accidentally Fella Makafui got hit by one of the items.
What hit Fella Makafui is still yet unknown but the former YOLO actress is in a critical condition now.