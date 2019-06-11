First photos from Eugene Osafo and Victoria Lebene's wedding

It's official, Peace Fm’s Eugene Osafo Nkansah and actress Victoria Lebene have finally tied the knot in a beautiful traditional marriage ceremony here in Ghana.
As PrimeNewsGhana reported earlier, Eugene Osafo Nkansah and his beautiful girlfriend Victoria Lebene were rumored to have a secret private marriage ceremony and we are happy to bring you up to speed on everything that went on from the ceremony.
In the photos sighted by PrimeNewsGhana, the groom, Eugene Osafo Nkansah was in a beautiful Ghanaian attire while his wife, Victoria Lebene showed off in the same coloured attire with a touch of pink and wine.
check out the photos from the wedding below: