VGMA19: Artiste of the Year category; A closer look at Kuami Eugene

Known in real life as Eugene Marfo, Kuami Eugene, a multi-talented hit-maker of Lynx entertainment has risen through the ranks to become one of the fastest-rising young hip-life artistes in Ghana who rose to fame as a participant in the MTN Hitmaker - Season 5.
As one of Ghana's sensational artiste, Kuami Eugene has showcased his musical prowess to Africa and the rest of the world with his outstanding musical performances.
Kuami Eugene's musical gift has manifested through his many hit songs like 'Angela', 'Confusion', 'Boom Bang Bang', 'Ebeyeyie', 'Fadama boy', 'Wish Me Well', 'Meji Meji' which features Nigerian singer Davido and 'Walaahi' which is played massively in Ghana. Kuami Eugene is currently promoting his 'Rockstar' album and is undoubtedly loved by Ghanaians.
This year, the prestigious Vodafone Ghana Music Awards event turns 20 years and media personalities, music lover and fans of various artiste are expecting something big from Charterhouse, who has over the years treated Ghanaians with great shows.
Kuami Eugene's star has been shining so bright that it can even blind you and should he win Artiste of the Year, it will be a fitting cap on what is set to become an illusion career. Kuami has been working his way to the top with the VGMA, ever since his first appearance in the Ghana music awards in 2017 where he won the Unsung category.
His hard work in the music industry has generated some conversation with media fraternity that he deserves the overall Artiste Of the Year Awards ahead of Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale and Sarkodie.
The category definition for the VGMA Artiste of the Year states that: “Artiste of the Year” is the Artiste(s) adjudged by the Academy, Board and the General Public as the Artiste(s) with the highest audience appeal and popularity. The Artiste(s) must have released a lot single/album during the year under review.
In 2018 Dancehall Queen, late Ebony made history when she nominated for the first time and won the prestigious “Artiste of the Year”. She also became the first female act to win the Artiste of the Year, since the inception of the awards in 1999.
2019 VGMAs Artiste of the Year category saw new acts again as Kuami Eugene and King Promise made it to the category this year.
