Ghanaians remember Ebony Reigns as today marks 2 years of her demise

Today, February 8, 2019, marks exactly two years since the tragic demise of the late afrobeats/afro-dancehall performer, Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng “Ebony Reigns”.
She died in a gruesome road accident that occurred on the Sunyani-Kumasi road.
Ebony and three other persons were on board a Jeep with registration AS 497-16, travelling from Sunyani to Kumasi when a head-on collision with a VIP bus heading towards Sunyani from Kumasi occurred.
Her death shook the industry. Tears were all over Ghana and on the internet as well.
She was a young, energetic, resilient and hardworking woman who was on her way to success – in fact, she was almost there when the inevitable quietus took her away from her loved ones and the music industry.
Ebony Reigns was less than two years old in the industry but her impact was beyond those with a decade of experience.
Two years on, many Ghanaian are still in shock Ebony is no longer part of the living. While many continue to express their love for her, others went ahead to pay tribute to the 2018 Artiste of the Year.
They took to social media to share their grieve