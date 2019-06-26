Ghanaians tear Serwaa Amihere apart over poor Journalism ethics

GhOne Tv presenter, Serwaa Amihere, has landed herself in the bad books of Ghanaians after interviewing Strongman and Medikal over their beef.
Fans of Strongman are firing missiles at her for taking sides during her recent interview with the Strong Empire label owner and Medikal.
According to them, Serwaa Amihere is biased and is not fit to be a journalist.
During a phone-in interview on June 25, 2019, Medikal’s phone line dropped midway and Serwaa Amihere quickly switched to Strongman, whom she described as a Kumasi-based rapper.
She tried to pin Strongman, insisting that his comments about Fella Makafui in his diss song “Immortal” is a disgrace to women.
Strongman, however, tried to remind her that Medikal was the first person to take an aim at his girlfriend, Nana Ama, so the AMG rapper should rather be the first person to offer an apology.
Check some of their reactions;
