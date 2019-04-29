12 times Serwaa Amihere served us with the perfect office outfits

Serwaa Amihere, a Ghanaian news anchor, and entrepreneur is stealing the hearts of many with her beauty and her style of fashion through social media.
The era of dressing in a certain manner in the working class environment is slowly being redefined and Serwaa is taking the good side of it.
High-profile women, Chief Executive Officers, Entrepreneurs, et al are bending office-wear fashion rules in order to achieve personal fashion that complements uniqueness while still embracing professionalism.
Serwaa Amihere is among the tall list drafted into the field of corporate women taking fashion risks at workplaces and winning at greater length drawing the attention of others in the same field to her.
She picks just any fabric and turns it into an outstanding look for herself, always blending it with semi-sky high heels. From African print to western fabrics and designs, Serwaa makes every single look her own.
We also love the fact that she’s consistent in picking her outfits both on set and off. Her love for Ghanaian designers is also worthy of mention as she continues to support them by wearing them as often as she can.
Many Ghanaians have fallen in love with Serwaa Amihere’s fashion and here are 12 times she did it.
