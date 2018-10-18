Global Coin Community Help are scammers-Tracey Boakye

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has accused Global Coin Community Help of duping her a whooping sum of Gh10,000.
The angry actress narrating her ordeal disclosed that a friend introduced her to the investment program but has since not heard from any of the officials of the company or the friend who introduced her to the business after she pumped Gh10,000 into it.According to racy Boakye, she has tried on several occasions to reach the management of the company but none of her calls have been answered.
The Shakira Movie Production boss further told this website that she was informed that the office of the company at Nsawam has been closed after she asked a friend to check on them.
“A friend asked me to invest with the company. She told me that I’ll earn 2,700 if I invest Gh10,000 so I tried with that amount but I’ve heard nothing from any of the workers. Its been over a month now but they are not picking my calls.
I asked someone to check up on them at their Nsawam office but I was told that their office has been locked” she explained.
The actress took to Instagram to warn the public to desist from dealing with Global Coin Community Help since she believes it is a sam.
"Scam Alert!!!! I’ve been a victim and decided to share so u won’t fall into same trap!!! #GCCH Nsawam Branch!!! More details coming out soon!!!"
