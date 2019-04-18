"God bless you, keep the fire blazing", Menzgold CEO, NAM1 tells Stonebwoy

CEO of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah popularly known as NAM1 has made his second post on social media as he eulogized his label's artiste, Stonebwoy telling him to keep the fire blazing.
In the Instagram post PrimeNewsGhana sighted, NAM1 took his followers by surprise as he shared a post saying; '"God bless! Stonebwoy. U’re spot on bro. Soon I and I wud sit again in Jerusalem upon the still waters and sing the songs of Zion. Keep d faya blazin, abwoy. Pepper dem’. Jah!rasta farai🙏.
Zylofon Music on June 15, 2017, signed BET award winner and dancehall star Stonebwoy to its record label.
The deal was signed at a press announcement held at its office in East Legon, Accra.
Delivering his acceptance speech, Stonbwoy indicated that he accepted Zylofon Media's contract because it's 'enticing'.
"Sincerely speaking, signing of this nature hardly happen in this country. It's very difficult to have this form of support which can drive artistes, sustain, create more job opportunities and raise artistes to certain level where Ghanaians can be proud of," Stonebwoy said.
The "Come From Far" hitmaker continued: "I am an independent artiste who have been able to work my way to the top.
"I was convinced by the behind the scene works by Zylofon Media in collaboration with my record label, Burniton Music Group. For years, we haven't seen this type of energy and enticing proposal.
Zylofon Media is here to put me into the music (business). Nothing changes -- it's still the same Burniton Music Group," Stonebwoy added.
