Harbour City Recordz: Real Mc wins artiste of the year at Central Music Awards

Harbour city recordz signee, Real Mc has been crown as the artiste of the years at the just ended 2018 Central Music Awards which happened last Wednesday, December, 26 at the Centre for National culture auditorium in Cape coast.
Real Mc aside winning the ultimate award on the night, he also bagged “Hiplife song of the year” with ‘OLA (Yenda)’ one of his top trending songs in Cape Coast.
CEO of the Tema-based record label, Harbour city record, Gideon who also doubles as the force behind the ‘Shishiblishi’ hitmaker won “Best management of the year”; a category dedicated to celebrating the achievement of the most influential record label within the year.
Real Mc in the year under review has been very consistent on both regional and mainstream level with two great songs, OLA and the latest one, ‘Only God’ featuring Red eye and Tsantsa.
He has been on many stages across the country with the latest stopover at Takoradi for Kofi Kinaata’s ‘Made in Taadi’ concert.
Below is the full list of winners at the 2018 Central Music Awards.
Hiplife Song Of The Year – Real Mc– Ola (Yenda)
Song Of The Year – Quamina MP – Wiase y3 de
Best International Act – Jay Baba (Usa)
Gospel Song Of The Year – Isaac Crentsil – Pentecost
Highlife Song Of The Year – Sticker – Duabo
Reggae Song Of The Year – Eshun –Fa Me Kor
Best Male Vocalist Twicy – Hurry Up
Sound Engineer – Offasco Ne Beat
Best Producer – Snow Beat
Dancehall Song Of The Year – Gully Grank –Jah Know
Best Female Vocalist – Queen Haizel
Best Management Of The Year – Harbour City Records
Best Promoter Of The Year – Dj Nat Bubu
Best Blogging Site – Ghanaplay.Com
Best Rapper Of The Year –Teephlow – Preach
Most Popular Gh Song Eddie Khae –Do The Dance
Collaboration Of The Year – Gojit Ft Taboo & Joe William – Woenum
Best Music Video Of The Year – Mikey Benzy – Slowdown
Hip-hop Song of The Year -Syzero – Anthem
Best Presenter – Kweku Saki
Best Group Of The Year – Joe Willie
Gospel Artiste Of The Year – Adeline Baidoo
Artiste Of The Year – Real Mc
New Artiste Of The Year – Chikel Baby