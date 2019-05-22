Here is what Sarkodie is saying to Shatta Wale after VGMA skirmishes

Artiste of the Decade award winner, Sarkodie has taken to his social media page to call on his 'brother' Shatta Wale to look at the bigger picture of how to build the music industry.
In series of Tweets on his Twitter page, Sarkodie said that an industry which is dominated by men will always come with egos but as artiste who have followers need to know how to control their emotions even though is hard to do, its a must.
Sarkodie who didn't hesitate to show his love for the dancehall artiste and revealed how Shatta Wale can get him angry despite their relationship.
According to Sarkodie, his countless conversation with Shatta Wale has always been about the music industry " My countless conversations have been about the bigger picture ... you don’t need to like me I don’t either but we can’t miss the bigger picture"
He also stated that throwing shots on records has always been part of the art ( not always necessary ) and sometimes keeps artiste on their toes especially with the Hip-hop, Dancehall genre but there are limits to it.
Many celebrities who were at the 20th edition of the Ghana Music Awards, had to leave the venue after a brawl broke out between the camps of Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.
It all started when Shatta Wale and his team were seen going on stage after Stonebwoy was announced Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year.
Pandemonium broke out when blows were exchanged between the two camps.
Stonebwoy then pulled a gun on stage after he felt threatened by Shatta Wale.
Although they have both apologised, many people have expressed disappointment in the conduct of the two dancehall artistes.
