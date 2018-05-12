As we reported earlier, Ghanaian Actor, John Dumelo tied the knot, and his wife Gifty Mawenya Nkornu look like a queen.
The actor married his fiancee, Gifty Mawenya Nkornu at a beautiful ceremony in Accra. The traditional wedding ceremony was attended by family and few friends.
Close family and friends, industry colleagues, and leading showbiz names witnessed the wedding.
Here is how John Dumelo's wife looked on her wedding day
How #JohnDumelo’s wife looked on her wedding day #primenewsghana pic.twitter.com/xKBT9lBzw4— PrimeNewsGhana (@primenewsghana) May 12, 2018
