I learnt driving through Taxi Driver series- Psalm Adjeteyfio (T.T)

Veteran Actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio popularly known as T.T has disclosed that he learnt driving through the Taxi Driver TV series.
In an interview on the Joy Super Morning Show, the actor said he had no knowledge about driving before he took the role of a Taxi driver on the show.
“The men who sold the car to the producers one day also took me around some parts of Accra and showed me how to drive,” the veteran actor stated.
Psalm Adjeteyfio may have not known how to drive but he was not deterred by that fact to give up the role.
The actor till date is celebrated for his phenomenal role in the TV series.
“When Emmanuel Apea told me about the role, I was willing to give driving a try. We went on set and they will say ‘T.T drive from here to that spot when you hear cut, stop and come back’. I will stay put when they say ‘action’ and drive [as well as stop] when they say ‘cut’,” he told Daniel Dadzie host of the show.
He said those scenes helped him to learn driving and within a month time he perfected and was driving easily through town.
The Taxi Driver TV series was one of the most popular programmes in Ghana in the early 2000s.
Watch an episode below
