I'm still relevant because Takoradi folks don’t like noisy music - Kinaata

Fante rapper Kofi Kinaata says he is still relevant because people in Takoradi love music with good content and not noisy songs.
The former High-Grade Family rapper in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM said his music is appreciated by a lot of people because of his good content otherwise he would have been rejected especially the people in the Western Region.
According to him, music that lacks proper lyrics cannot stand the test of time in Takoradi. The rapper added that the people of the Western Region have embraced him because he does not move with the trend whereby his colleagues produce danceable music just to get a hit and move on.
The ‘Confession’ hitmaker then stated Takoradi folks are the best in absorbing proper content when it comes to music in the whole country.
Kinaata is out with a new song titled 'Adam and Eve' which is enjoying massive airplay in Ghana.