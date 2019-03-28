Stop wasting your time in Church - Kofi Kinaata to Ghanaians

Ghanaian rapper, Kofi Kinaata, has thrown a word of advice to Ghanaians, especially the youth to work hard and stop spending all their time in churches.
According to the “Confession” hit maker, God will only bless you when you work hard.
Speaking in an interview on Radio Central with Amansan Krakye, Kofi Kinaata said: “You can’t be in church from Monday to Sunday. God said he will bless your handwork. That means He only will bless you when you are doing something. Going to church too much is not good, you go to church small and you work small. You worship on Sunday and maybe Tuesday meeting but from Monday to Sunday is some way.”
Kofi Kinaata also added that his new song “Never Again” which features Shatta Wale is to help push this agenda of advising the youth against wasting all their time in churches.
