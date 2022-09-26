Why I married a whiteman – NSMQ mistress Dr. Kaufmann

Professor Elsie A. B. Effah Kaufmann, host of the popular National Science and Maths Quiz has shared a bit of her private life.
The popular Quiz Mistress, whom Ghanaians have come to love has shared some personal details about her love life and family.
In a recent appearance on last week’s episode of the Delay show, Prof. Kaufmann revealed that she had been married before to a Whiteman whom she shares three beautiful children with.
When asked by Delay why she did not settle with a Ghanaian man, she responded while laughing;
“No Ghanaian man came forward.”
Prof. Kaufmann, who has kept her private life away from the public’s eye also revealed that she’s a divorcee now.
“I used to be married but not anymore,” she told Delay.
Prof. Kaufmann is however, open to finding love again.
“It depends, if I find the right person, maybe,” she expressed.