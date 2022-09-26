Prime News Ghana

Why I married a whiteman – NSMQ mistress Dr. Kaufmann

By Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi
Prof. Elsie Kaufmann and children
Shares
Professor Elsie A. B. Effah Kaufmann, host of the popular National Science and Maths Quiz has shared a bit of her private life.

The popular Quiz Mistress, whom Ghanaians have come to love has shared some personal details about her love life and family.

In a recent appearance on last week’s episode of the Delay show, Prof. Kaufmann revealed that she had been married before to a Whiteman whom she shares three beautiful children with.

When asked by Delay why she did not settle with a Ghanaian man, she responded while laughing;

“No Ghanaian man came forward.”

Prof. Kaufmann, who has kept her private life away from the public’s eye also revealed that she’s a divorcee now.

“I used to be married but not anymore,” she told Delay.

Prof. Kaufmann is however, open to finding love again.

“It depends, if I find the right person, maybe,” she expressed.

 