I saved rap music from dying in Ghana - Medikal

Hip-Life artiste Medikal says he saved Ghanaian rap music from dying off four years ago.
The 'Ayekoo' hitmaker says he save the country’s rap music from dying and promises to keep it so.
Medikal bagged two awards at the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards as he won ‘Rapper of the Year’ and ‘Hip-Hop Artiste of the Year’ .
He posted a pic of himself with the caption: “4 years ago I saved Ghanaian Rap music from dying and I promise to keep it alive,”
Medikal walked home with no awards after bagging seven nominations at 2017 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.
- Video + Photos : Medikal proves 'Best Rapper' title at 2019 Ghana Meets Naija
- VIDEO: Cheating won't be my reason to leave Medikal - Fella Makafui