I shouldn’t have featured on ‘Scopatumana’ song - Patapaa

'One Corner' hitmaker, Patapaa expresses his regret after featuring on Kawoula Biov's 'Daavi Neba' song which had his viral verse on it.
It appears all is not well between Patapaa and Kawoula who is also a Hiplife artiste.
Kawoula in an interview on Adom FM, last Saturday told Andy Dosty that he is unhappy about how all the attention has been shifted on Patapaa when he owns the legal right to the song.
According to him, he is not happy how Patapaa is performing the song at events without giving him credit when he paid for the feature.
Patapaa also granted Showbiz interview where he expressed disappointment in Kawoula for saying he had been outshone and also denied taking money to feature.
“I am disappointed at the remarks by Kawoula that I have surpassed him on his song. In fact, when I heard the news, the first thing that came to mind was, I shouldn’t have featured on his song.
“First of all, it is not my fault that people acknowledge and enjoy my verse on the song. I shouldn’t be blamed for the little attention he is receiving with regard to the song.
“Also, he was the one that called and asked me to feature on the song and I never took any money from him so I don’t know why he will say something like that,” he said.
Patapaa said he was offended that his efforts to promote Daavi Ne Ba had been misconstrued by Kawoula.
“I went as far as coming up with the ‘Scopatumana’ challenge to promote his song and it really hurts that my efforts to get Daavi Ne Ba to go viral has been mistaken for greed.
“What baffles me is the fact that he called me later to apologise with the excuse that he said that to hype the song but that was way too low for me. Ghanaians are enjoying the song and that is the best part of it all so why all this? I just wish I never collaborated on Daavi Ne Ba with him.