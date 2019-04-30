Video: Patapaa accepts Appietus' challenge

'One-Corner' hit-maker, Patapaa, has accepted the challenge thrown to him by ace sound engineer, Appietus after his 'Skopatumana' rap went viral.
It will be recalled that, before Patapaa started with his style of rap, which has gone viral, Appietus use to do the same style which he displayed on several songs like Sarkodie's 'Azonto Fiesta' and 5 Five's 'Move Back' (Muje Baya) that became the talk of town with many Ghanaians trying to understand the meaning of what he was saying.
Appietus after his break from singing seems to have returned with one of his old lines.
Appietus after hearing Patapaa's 'Skopatuma' rap did his own freestyle in what seems to be a challenge he is throwing to the Swedru based musician that he is a master of such style.
Patapaa in less than 24hrs has replied Appietus, accepting his challenge.
watch their videos below:
