'I broke down when my alleged s3x tape came out' - Fella Makafui

Actress Fella Makafui says she was nearly ruined by her alleged sex tape.
Speaking in an interview with DJ Reuben, the host of Drive Time on Luv FM, the actress said the video should be disregarded stating that it is evident that some “evil minds” wished to ruin her reputation.
“At that time, I truly broke down, how could people go to this extent, but later I just said it was part of life. You have to have a tough skin to survive in this industry,” she said.
It became very evident that she wasn’t the one after her Fella Makafui's Management came out strongly to debunk all rumours with a press release to warn the public to desist from associating the alleged sex tape to her.
She also came out to show her back which had no tattoos as against the lady in the sex tape.
Fella Makafui also talked about the recent lyrical war that happened between her boyfriend and Strongman.
She later said she is not bothered about the personal attacks she received from Strongman in his 'Immortal' track and says there's no need to demand an apology from him since its all a part of showbiz business
