I wanted to release another sex video but... - Lord Paper

Ghanaian Artist, Lord Paper who rose to fame with his hit song "Awurama" has disclosed that he wanted to release another controversial 'porn' video after "Awurama" but his mother spoke to him to stop.
Repented Lord Paper in a phone interview with Andy Dosty, the host of Daybreak Hitz on Monday morning revealed that he shot a porn which he released a short version and wanted to bring out the full video but his sweet mother who was very angry advised him to stop.
"Love No Catch You Before" hitmaker, after the “Awurama”, has asked Ghanaians to delete the video from their phones and computers after he accepted Christ as his Lord and personal saviour.
He visited the Founder of Perez Chapel, Bishop Agyin Asare, some days ago and after giving his life to Christ, Lord Paper promised to abstain from immoralities but will keep doing his music and other gospel music as well.
Paper also recollected some of the deadly things that happen to him physically and spiritually when he was promoting promiscuity.