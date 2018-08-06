I will only act in Kumawood movie if...- Abraham Attah

Ghanaian-US based Actor, Abraham Attah has revealed that he will only act in Kumawood movies only if the movies have future.
The actor made this shocking revelation in an interview with radio and TV personality, Abeiku Santana on "Atuu" show over the weekend on UTV. He said he is ever ready to work with any Kumawood producer if he goes through the script and realize the movie has future and can be on the international market since Netflix is operating in Ghana as well.
Abraham Attah, an Ambassador for Free Senior High School also disclosed that he will soon embark on giving sanitary pads to ladies and other items to students who may not be able to afford them.
He revealed his readiness to do that each year to new students entering into the secondary education.
"I don't get any money for being an ambassador for the free SHS and also donating shoes to the student", Abraham Attah said.
