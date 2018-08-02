I wish to become MP but not now - Zylofon Media Boss

Nana Appiah Mensah, aka NAM 1, who is the Chief Executive Officer of MenzGold Ghana and Zylofon Media has turned down the calls by some youth of Kaso in the Central Region to become a Member of Parliament for the Constituency.
The Kasoa youth recently self-financed a campaign to canvas support for NAM 1 for the upcoming Parliamentary election in the Awutu Senya West Constituency. The youth did not state the political party on which ticket they want NAM 1 to stand.
But NAM1 turned the call with a Tweet and said: “I appreciate the call but, I am not enthused about a legislative house member status now. I am committed to creating one million decent jobs in Ghana within five years. Let's keep our gaze on that and that only”.
NAM 1 also revealed that he is more concern and ready to create one million decent jobs within five (5) years and also construct a new palace for the chief of Kasoa and train some of the youth to be able to take up jobs in factories he wants to construct in the area.