John Dumelo and Gifty Nkornu to hold white wedding tomorrow

Actor and entrepreneur, John Dumelo, is set to hold a white wedding with Gifty Mawuenya Nkornu tomorrow, May 11, 2019, which also happens to be exactly a year after their traditional wedding.
They had their traditional wedding on May 12, 2018, at the family house of Gifty Mawunya Nkornu at Spintex in Accra.
The couple welcomed their first child a few months after their traditional wedding.
The colourful ceremony was attended by friends, family, and well-known celebrities from Ghana and Nigeria including former President John Mahama, Yvonne Nelson, Yvonne Okoro, Prince David Osei, Ramsey Nouah, Majid Michel, Sandra Ankobiah, Nadia Buari, and Jackie Appiah.
Its exactly a year now and the actor turned politician is set to hold a white wedding with Gifty.
Gifty Mawunya took to her social media page to share lovely photos as she hosts 70s-themed bridal shower ahead of the wedding, a gathering which happens to mark the last days of a woman who is about to marry, and her friends were present for this important party.
In one of the photos, John Dumelo Jnr’s mother had a sash across her shoulders, with an inscription that says “bride to be”. From another shot, a backdrop has a note that says “Gifty is getting hitched”.
The wedding, which is strictly by invitation, is scheduled to take place outside Accra.
See photos from Gifty’s 70s-themed bridal shower below:
