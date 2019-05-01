Prime News Ghana

John Dumelo to have a private white wedding on May 11th

By Richmond Thompson
Ghanaian actor and entrepreneur, John Dumelo is now ready to tie the knot again in a private white wedding with his wife Gifty Mawuenya after their traditional wedding ceremony exactly a year ago.

Exactly a year after getting married to his wife, Gifty Mawuenya, in a traditional wedding ceremony, actor John Dumelo is ready to walk down the aisle once again, this time for his white wedding.

GhanaCelebrities.Com has exclusively learned that the white wedding ceremony would be held next week in Accra.

The news of the wedding has been confirmed to GhanaCelebrities.Com by sources very close to the actor.

The venue for the event is, however, being closely held by Dumelo and his team. Perhaps, the famously promiscuous actor has some bitter exes hiding in the wings just ready to cause disruptions thus the best way to prevent that is to keep the venue closely guarded like the nuclear codes.

Dumelo married Gifty Mawuenya in May last year after putting a baby in her belly. Their traditional wedding ceremony took place on 12th May 2018 whilst she was pregnant, and she gave birth to his son, John Jnr, just five months after the wedding.
 
