John Dumelo set to marry this weekend

Popular Ghanaian actor John Dumelo is set to finally tie the knot with his fiancée this weekend.
John Dumelo who has been able to keep most parts of his relationship life secret and this has left a lot of fans and followers wondering who he is actually dating but finally, it looks like he is ready to come out to the world.
John Dumelo is undoubtedly the most popular celebrity ‘bachelor’ in Ghana. For some time now his fans have been calling him to choose one woman and settle down.
A few weeks ago John Dumelo posted a finger of a woman on Instagram supposed to be his fiancée with a ring on her finger with the caption ‘She said Yes’.
According to reports, the name of the bride to is Mawunya and it is believed she related to Ghanaian Actress Nadia Buari.