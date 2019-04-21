PHOTO: John Dumelo finally shows the face of son on Easter Sunday

Actor John Dumelo has finally surprised his fans and followers with a photo of his son, Setor John Dumelo Jnr, to wish them a Happy Easter.
The photo was sighted by PrimeNewsGhana on his Instagram page where Dumelo Jnr was being handled by his parents, particularly the actor himself.
John Dumelo posted the photo together with his son with the caption; "Happy Easter" to his fans and followers.
At some point, some Ghanaian thought they weren’t going to see the face John Dumelo’s son as he has posted a pic of the baby without showing his face.
Though this an old photo of the dedication of the actor’s son at Father Campbell’s Christ The King Catholic church, some Ghanaians have accepted it wholeheartedly with joy because it radiates the purpose of today. The father and son’s Glory.
Also Read:
Farming is the solution to Ghana's problems - John Dumelo
John Dumelo's visit to our hall was well planned - Hall organizer speaks