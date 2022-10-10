KiDi apologises to fans in UCC after walking off stage

Musician KiDi has apologised to his fans at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) for his inability to perform during their school’s SRC week activities because of a technical challenge.
In an Instagram post, the artiste explained he was able to perform on the night.
According to him, he had waited for 3 hours for problems to be solved.
This comes on the back of his KiDi walking off stage at the campus of UCC SRC celebration week.
The singer was scheduled to perform on Saturday night but his microphone broke down as soon as he got on stage, in front of students who were eagerly anticipating his performance.
He waited for the issues to be resolved but after all efforts from the technicians proved futile and he left without performing.