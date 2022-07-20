King Promise to drop 5 Star Album on July 22

King Promise finally fulfils his promise with a stunning 15-project album featuring Vic Mensa, Bisa Kdei, Chance The Rapper, Omah Lay, Patoranking and Frenna.
He outdoors the tracklist on his official Instagram handle with the caption, “Big Omah Lay, love & Respect to everyone who spent days & nights working on this with me. Blood, Sweat & Tears. This Project here is my story. Nungua boy going global. Ghana to the world!”
The 5 Star Album is a genius mix of sounds from Ghana, Nigeria, the United States, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.