Kuami Eugene warns lookalikes against impersonating him for money

Musician, Kuami Eugene, has warned his lookalikes to desist from impersonating him.
According to the ‘Fire’ hitmaker, it is flattering to have young people aspire to be like him, however, it is a problem when people take advantage of their likeness to make money.
Speaking in an interview on YFM in Kumasi, Kuami Eugene stated that it is illegal for someone to take advantage of other people’s work and intellectual property.
“It’s just beautiful to have almost every young boy growing up wanting to be like you. People want to sound like me, dress like me but the only problem is when people start going in for money and impersonate me. When someone goes out there to make money off your hard work or sweat, that’s when it’s illegal,” he noted.
The Lynx Entertainment signee stated that there are benefits to having young people aspire to be like him.
“Not everyone gets that, so it’s a blessing to me,” he stated, adding that their presence may also likely extend the relevance of an artiste.
But, Kuami Eugene noted that “It’s always fun till you’re caught on the wrong side of the law.”
His comment comes weeks after lookalikes of KiDi and Kuami Eugene were seen performing at a private party.
Ah😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AbXn9mxJGg— RichAuntyT (@Trimud3hemAa) May 21, 2022
In a new video shared online in May 2022, the two men were seen performing KiDi and Kuami Eugene’s songs at a private event.
KiDi’s lookalike was seen in blue pants, a white shirt which had been tucked in, and an orange beanie. Kuami Eugene’s lookalike was dressed like him to the nines with his afro hair held by a bandana.
Some social media users were however concerned, stating that the two men were taking advantage of KiDi and Kuami Eugene.
Meanwhile, the two men alongside King Promise’s lookalike seem to be getting more attention for their striking resemblance to the artistes.
Myjoyonline