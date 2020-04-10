Kwesi Arthur insists he has stopped music production

Ghanaian BET Award nominee, Kwesi Arthur says he has put his music production on hold, focusing more on recording.
Aside from songwriting, singing and rap, the GroundUp Chale signee is a well-known producer who has produced top-notch songs for himself and other artistes.
But he says the work is time consuming and will therefore focus on recording for the meantime.
According to him, beat production is a ‘long process’ so he has put it on hold.
“It’s a long process to produce a beat,” he told pulse.com.gh. “You have to find kick, snare and other instruments; t’s a long process.”
Kwesi, who is currently trending with his latest jam titled “Turn on the Lights”, said his decision is temporary, saying he will ‘get back to it’.
“So, I just put it on hold for a while. But I’ll get back to it though.”
He also gave major props to record producers for their inputs.
“Shout out to every producer,” he concluded.
I'm crushing on Kwesi Arthur - Queen Ayorkor confesses
“Kwesi Arthur is a crush”, she disclosed during an interview on the Late Drive show on XLive Africa, with host Thompson C. D. Nortey recently.
Queen Ayorkor recounts meeting Kwesi Arthur even before he shot into stardom and was captivated by him as far back then.
Ever since his epic blow up in the music scene "I've not met him and i'm looking forward to meeting him soon" she added.
As usual, the host, Thompson, plays a game in which he asks his guests to mention the first thing that comes to mind with every artiste’s name he mentions, and this he did with the outspoken singer.
When the host mentioned Kwesi Arthur, Queen Ayorkor without hesitating replied, “love”.
Queen Ayorkor hopes to have a song with Kwesi Arthur in the near future; and also maybe something more like a relationship with him.