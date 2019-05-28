Medikal wins ‘BIG’ at Muse Bangerz of the Quarter

Rapper Medikal wins Muse Africa’s 2019 first quarter top most honors for Artiste of the Quarter at Muse Bangerz of the Quarter 2019.
Africa’s most engaging millennial urban music and lifestyle platform Muse Africa is set to host the “winners” party for their quarterly social media music driven accolades called: “Muse Bangerz of the Quarter”.
On the 7th of June at Serallio, Muse Africa is throwing a party for over fourteen (14) artiste (winners) of the 2019 first edition Bangerz of the Quarter.
The 2019 Muse BOQ winners list includes, Medikal, JDerobie, DJ Vyrusky,Opanka, Kofi Mole, Frequency,Becca, Eshun, Kofi Kinaata, Unkle Beats,Gospel sensation Qwame Gaby and Fokn Bois.
In talking about this year’s first quarter party, the Director of editorial at Muse Africa, George Wiredu Duah, mentioned that Muse Africa is so proud of everyone both fans and artistes for their continuous support and believe in our Bangerz of the quarter.
Mr. George Duah said: “We started this idea at Muse Africa last year with the hopes of giving our musicians more value for the music they create.”
“We are excited to host the party for all the 2019 first quarter winners with our partners at Fax Gold beer and we know fans will come out in their numbers to support their favorite stars” – He added.
According to him, every quarter, Muse Africa celebrates the biggest songs in the country from urban radio, social media and on MuseAfrica.com.
After weeks of careful selection by the Muse Music curators, a short list of fourteen (14) categories are shared for fans to vote for their favorite artistes to
win.
Last year Kwesi Arthur won the topmost honors for Artiste of the quarter and this quarter’s topmost honors goes to Medikal.
To celebrate all the winners Muse Africa is hosting a party for both fans and all artistes at Serallio inside Osu on June 7th, DJs on rotation are DJ Lord and DJ Putin.
Faxe Gold Beer sponsors the 2019 Muse Bangerz of the Quarter party with support from all our media partners.