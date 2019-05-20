VGMA20 : Our support for Ghana music remains solid - Vodafone

Vodafone Ghana who are the title sponsors of the Ghana Music Awards, says they will continue to support the music industry despite the incident between Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale last Saturday.
Many feared Vodafone might be reluctant in supporting Ghana music in future but in a statement released, they said although the chaos on stage is regrettable, it acknowledges that a large number of players in the industry do not subscribe to such conduct.
“For now, our passion for music and for the industry remains solid. We look forward to an exciting future for the industry,” Vodafone Ghana said in the release.
The telecoms company did not, however, state expressly its continued support for the annual Ghana Music Awards organised by Charterhouse.
Background
Stonebwoy was involved in a brawl with his rival Shatta Wale.
The brawl occurred when Stonebwoy went on stage to receive his award for Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year and Shatta Wale and his team tried to get up on stage.
They were prevented by Stonebwoy's team which led to a free for all fight and even saw Stonebwoy wield a gun on the stage. This also delayed the programme, which had been going okay for some minutes to ensure calm was restored.
Although full details are yet to emerge, some say Shatta Wale wanted to congratulate Stonebwoy for the award while some say he wanted to go on stage to protest his rival's win.
