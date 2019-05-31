Meet Dr Kofi Amoa-Abban, the man who called for peace between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy

The music industry yesterday Thursday, May 30, 2019, received one of the best news when photos of dancehall artistes Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy went viral that the two have finally smoked the peace pipe after their recent incident at the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.
Both dancehall artistes Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy took to their social media pages to share photos of themselves which clearly indicated that both artistes have smoked the peace pipe after their VGMA brawl.
It was later revealed by GHOne TV presenter Nana Aba Anamoah that the peace was mainly brokered by Kofi Amoa-Abban.
WHO IS KOFI AMOAH-ABBAN?
Amoa-Abban is a Ghanaian Oil and Gas entrepreneur, and philanthropist who is mainly known as the founder and CEO of Rigworld Group, an oil services business with operations across West Africa.
The son of Kofi Amoa-Abban and Letitia, the young Amoa-Abban attended Mfantsipim School in Cape Coast.
He then moved to the University of Ghana to pursue a bachelor's degree in Psychology before heading to the Oslo University in Norway to get a master's degree.
After the discovery of oil in Ghana in 2007, Amoa-Abban developed an interest in the sector leading to him establishing Rigworld from a small office in Osu in 2011. Rigworld has grown into a big company with many subsidiaries.
Amoa-Abban has received many awards including an honorary doctorate from two universities, the Commonwealth University, and the London Graduate School.
