Meet the mother of Patapaa, Ghana's 'One Corner' sensation

Justice Amoah, popularly known on stage as Patapaa, sent a very warm message to his mother on Mother’s Day which was celebrated on Sunday May 13, 2018.
Patapaa Amisty took to his Instagram page to wish his mother a happy mother’s day.
With a photo of his mother, he wrote: “my sweet mama.. she is the best mother in the world. #pa2pasoldiers #OneCorner #CoatVien”
The singer after his ‘One Corner’ hit song has become the talk of the town. In recent times, most artistes want to feature Pataapa on their album just to enjoy the buzz surrounding him.
For the past days, he has been featured on several songs with some of Ghana’s biggest acts like Shatta Wale, Mr. Eazi, Flowking Stone, Pappy Kojo and Feli Nuna. He recently did a song with Medikal and he is out again and many others.
Aside from these acts, we are very sure many other songs which feature him will be out in days time but have you ask how much Patapaa takes before jumping on to feature on a song owned by any other artiste?
