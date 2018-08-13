My d!ldo performs better than all my ex boyfriends - Princess Shyngle

Ghana-based Gambian actress, Princess Shyngle says 99.9% of the men she went out with couldn't satisfy her in bed so she has developed the love for sex toys.
The scriptwriter and movie producer, Princess Shyngle on her snap revealed one of the major reasons why she has been single for long. According to Shyngle, her dildo has been performing the magic for her for the past year that she has not been attached to a guy sexually.
She made it clear in the post that 0.1 percent of the guys she has dated in the past have been able to satisfy her like the object shaped like an erect penis used for sexual stimulation but the remaining 99.9 percent were just playing games with her on the bed.
READ ALSO:Sex on first date is like "relationship interview" - Princess Shyngle
Princess Shyngle added that the dildo she enjoy using performs better than 99.9 percent of the guys she has gone out with ever since she was born on this planet.