Sex on first date is like "relationship interview" - Princess Shyngle

Princes Shyngle, Ghana-based Gambian actress has asserted that it is appropriate when a lady sleeps with a guy on their first dates.
According to the actress, ladies who sleep with men on a first date is just like a relationship interview and if you are called back then it means you got a "job" which makes it look professional.
Princess Shyngle further explains that it’s never a crime to be bonked on your first date and it doesn’t qualify one to be called cheap as many claims.
The multiple award-winning actress also described the first date as a relationship interview where she said when the man satisfies the lady well, he’s called back for the job.
Princess Shyngle's Instagram post read “Sex on the first date doesn’t make you cheap, it’s called relationship interview and if you’re called back then you got the job 😂😂😂😂 #justforlaughs 😂😂 dress to – primark €4 . Belt bag – river island €35 . Fluffy slides – Zara €30 👌🏽 slay on a budget ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #blackisbeautiful #melaninpoppin#saynotobleaching #vacation #amsterdam#favoritecity ❤️