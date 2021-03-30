Miss Eminence Africa 2021 - Africa's Pageant on SDGs

Miss Eminence Africa pageant is an SDG-focused pageant. Miss Eminence Africa is a women empowerment initiative developed by RAD Communications to unleash the potentials of women between the ages of 18-35 years in Africa.
This project seeks to create the needed platform to see women being mentored by outstanding African women of exploits. Miss Eminence Africa also seeks to champion the SDG’s GOAL 3: Good Health and Well-being, GOAL 4: Quality Education, GOAL 5: Gender Equality, GOAL 6: Clean Water and Sanitation, GOAL 7: Affordable and Clean Energy and GOAL 13: Climate Action.
Miss Eminence Africa 2021 pageant is an 8-week project. The project will be aired on television and streamed on social media including Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
Follow this link to apply now https://www.cognitoforms.com/RADCommunicationsLLC/MISSEMINENCEAFRICA2021THECOMMUNICATOREDITION