MUSIGA elections suspended after High Court injunction

The much anticipated elections of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) which was scheduled for today will not come off due to a High Court injunction.
Ras Caleb Appiah-Levi, one of the aspirants who sought for the injunction through the High Court, explained there are anomalies with the elections that need to be made clear.
“This is a national election and we should have a register for each region, however, the Electoral Commission presented us with one album which also has some names missing,” he told Andy Dosty on Hitz FM.
He alleged the Union has registered people beyond the deadline for members registration some of which are not musicians.
Ras Caleb Appiah-Levi
Appiah-Levi added, the current scheme of elections allows members to vote in any part of the country regardless of where they registered. This he explained can cause multiple voting and rigging.
“This is national voting and you have employed the help of the EC hence you should be able to follow the country’s style of voting,” Mr Appiah-Levi explained.
Aspirants for various positions
The presidency, 1st and 2nd vice presidents and the general secretary positions have two candidates each, vying for the slots. Three other positions – treasurer, organiser and welfare officer – are contested unopposed.
For the presidency, two legendary musicians, Bessa Simons, who had served as the National Vice President for the past eight years, is opposing Ras Caleb Appiah-Levi, who is the current President of the Greater Accra Region.
Gospel artiste, Rev. Dr Harry Thomas Yawson and CEO of Lynx Entertainment, Richard Karikari Mensah, will contend for the 1st Vice President position.
Also for the 2nd Vice President slot, gospel artistes, Deborah Freeman and Ruth Benny Wood, known in showbiz circles as Abena Ruthy, are standing against each other.
Sylvia Bosompem Amponsah and Samuel Kofi Agyemang are competing in the General Secretary race.
Gifty Ghansah is vying for the National Welfare Officer, with Rev. Edward Edusa-Eyison eyeing National Treasurer position.
Lastly, Chizzy Nii Adu Wailer is standing for the position of National Organiser.
READ ALSO: