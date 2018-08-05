My ex girlfriend left me because she said I'm not classic - Shatta Wale

ing of Shatta movement, Shatta Wale has disclosed that his ex-girlfriend, Eden "dumped" him because he was not the classic man she wanted.
Eden, the mother of Shatta Wale's 8-year old daughter, didn't want to be with a broke guy and someone who was not classic left her little daughter, Cherissa with shatta when she was a year old.
Shatta disclose this after the host of 'ShowbizAtoZ, Naa Ashorkor asked why Shatta Wale was not married to his baby mama, Shatta Michy. "Marriage is not all about the swag and wearing suit, God has married us and its just a matter of the time when I will say I'm ready to show to the public. We can go to the court and sign at any time we want", Shatta said.
However, Shatta Wale also confirmed rumours of leaving Shatta Michy, saying, "we are very sweetly happily staying in our separate mansion".
Shatta Wale's 3rd studio project, "The Reign" to be released soon before the year ends. The Reign album is an album to show the two sides of shatta wale and also make people see how strong he has become.
The album has 17 songs and Olamide is the only artist featured on the album.
The album will be outdoored on Monday, August 6, 2018. PrimeNewsGhana will bring you up to speed of what will transpire.