My husband is so sweet - Nana Ama McBrown

The beautiful actress, Felicity Ama Agyemang, popularly known as Nana Ama Mcbrown, expresses how sweet her husband, Maxwell Mensah is and she's not ready to listen to what people say about their marriage.
The actress in an interview with JoyNews confirmed that her husband is the naturally quite type and very sweet when they are out of the crowd. Nana Ama McBrown and her hubby Maxwell Mensah are couple goals. They look wonderful together. We love them for giving some major couple goals More power to them.
My husband is so sweet; I don't care about what people say- Nana Ama McBrown speaks:
"You see, my husband is naturally the quite one and he's so sweet when we are out of the crowd,i don't tell him to go with me somewhere before he gets up, he knows my schedule he's my manager and he knows that he has to support the wife. i don't force anybody to do anythingb# for me, first of all i can do most of the things and i do them on my own but i am his wife and he also had to see to it that i go and come home safely and hes not doing anything and he wants to come with me so if you will so but if you want to look at at the videos and judge him its is your own case because we are so happy wherever we are, when you have it you flunt it, He is my husband, He is my Husband, whethere he smiles or forwn he continues to be my husband. We going back home to sleep ooo , Yes we know ourselves, we love ourselves and i don't care about what people say.
