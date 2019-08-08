My next album will be released in 2020 - Stonebwoy

Dancehall act Livingstone Etse Satekla popularly known as Stonebwoy says his next album will be released in 2020.
The BET winner in an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM said he is preparing something special for his fans in 2020.
“But right now I want to use this opportunity to big up all of my fans who have been in support, all of my people, I want to take this opportunity as the first time to also make them know that hopefully, we’ ll be dropping an album in 2020”, he said.
“We’re gonna do things and all I pray for is life and their support. I appreciate every little effort that you guys put in support in our thing”, he added.
He continued to say, Ghanaians should talk more about the good works musicians are doing.
He is yet to return after shaking Afro Nation stage in Portugal.