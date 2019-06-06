No one is above the law - Stonebwoy

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy during the joint presser with Shatta Wale adviced that Ghanaians should be very careful with how they do things because no one is above the law.
The last two weeks have surely been tough for Dancehall artistes, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale who are in court for their brawl at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).
Having had a taste of how the law can bite in Ghana when you get into trouble, Stonebwoy has urged the youth to be of good behaviour and avoid trouble since no one is above the law.
Speaking at the joint presser with Shatta Wale at the Marriott Hotel in Accra on Tuesday, Stonebwoy said it was a flawed impression that some people were above the law and could avoid sanctions when they go wrong.
“I want everyone out there to know that there are laws in Ghana and they work. It is a wrong misconception that some people are above the law. From experience, I can say the police are doing their job well. The truth is that you will never know until you are actually caught in it.
“Our attitude actually matters and we need to change how we behave towards people because it says a lot about us.
“The best thing for us to do is to work on our flaws and shortcomings because it is an important aspect of life. We need to change it so the police can work, the law can work and that will bring peace and unity in the country,” he stated.
