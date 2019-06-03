Nakeeyat wins Talented Kidz season 10

Prime News Ghana

By Michael Klugey
Nakeeyat
It was all tears of joy for 7-year-old poet Nakeeyat Dramani when she was on Sunday crowned winner of the most popular kids' talent hunt television show in the country, TV3 Talented Kidz. 

The confident poet, who has been consistent with her performance for the last 13 weeks, wowed the hundreds of live audience and television viewers at the grand finale Sunday to beat competition from seven other finalists.

The Pank Baby College pupil takes home a cash prize of 10,000 cedis, a 15,000-cedi educational fund, an all-expense paid trip to the United Kingdom, and souvenirs from sponsors.

Nakeeyat receiving the cheque for ¢10,000.

10-year old saxophonist, Phronesis Nene Kwadwo Sackitey, won the second place and receives a cash prize of 8,000 cedis, a 10,000-cedi educational fund and souvenirs from sponsors.

Singer Prince Okyere came third. He receives 6, 000-cedi cash prize, 8,000 cedis educational fund as well as souvenirs from sponsors.

The fourth place was taken by rapper and dancehall act, SconzyGH. He receives 4,000 cedis cash prize and a 7,000-cedi educational fund plus souvenirs from sponsors.

Fourth prize winner SconzyGH performing with dancehall artiste Stonebwoy

 

Reggae/dancehall artiste Stonebwoy, Kuami Eugene, Eddi Khae and Talented Kidz season nine winner, Yung King Clef joined the kids to entertain patrons of the show with their hit songs.

Also at the event was ‘Do the Dance’ hitmaker Eddie Khae

Kuami Eugene

