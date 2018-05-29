Stonebwoy proud of 'Talented Kidz' group for performing his songs

International Reggae dancehall Artist, Stonebwoy has disclosed how proud he is after watching Lutherking Monarchs group perform his songs.
Talented kids seasons 9 competition was the talk of the town over the weekend with a spectacular performance from the contestants.
The Luther King Monarch band was also great being the only band that made it to the last stage of the competition. Even though the band had a lot of support from the audience, they could not meet the expectations of their supporters as they came in fourth.
The grand finale was also an opportunity for them just like any of the contestants to prove why they deserve to be named champions of Talented Kidz Season 9 and a group like Luther Monarch did their very best but the young rapper, Samuel Owusu emerged the winner at the end of the competition.
See here the Twitter post by Stonebwoy:
Thanks for Making Us Proud— #EOMalbum (@stonebwoyb) May 29, 2018
LUTHERKING MONARCHS at this Years TALENTED KIDS!!
Especially for taking On The Task To perform These Tuff Records!! BIG UP..
We should play together Soon!!https://t.co/sb2g8TlgZB
