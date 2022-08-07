Nana Ama Mcbrown reveals why she did liposuction (video)

Actress Nana Ama McBrown has shed more light on why she decided to enhance her body by doing liposuction.
Speaking on the United Showbiz television programme on UTV on Saturday night, McBrown said she only did liposuction and not tummy tuck as being speculated.
According to her, she went to the hospital to remove some excess fats in her body to look good "for herself."
"I have not done my breast" or anywhere else, it is only my tummy, she said in response to further probing by one of the panelists on the television entertainment programme, Arnold Asamoah, when McBrown, the host of the programme used the show to respond to the issue.
The issue came up for public discussion last week after she opened up about her body enhancement at a seminar organised by Glitz Africa in Kumasi
"The reason why I am trending this week is because I spoke my truth. If somebody is watching me now on TV and asks that Nana you are looking beautiful, what did you do; I will tell you the truth that I have enhanced my body, she said.
liposuction involves sucking out small areas of fat that are hard to lose through exercise and a healthy diet.
It is carried out on areas of the body where deposits of fat tend to collect, such as the buttocks, hips, thighs and tummy.
Nana Ama Mcbrown Confirms Undergoing Liposuction But Not Butt Enhancement#UnitedShowiz pic.twitter.com/606OpNuygF— UTV Ghana (@utvghana) August 7, 2022