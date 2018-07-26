Nana Appiah Mensah demolishes Royal Richester hotel?

The Chief Executive Officer of Zylofon Media, Nana Appiah Mensah was in the news recently after acquiring the Royal Richester Hotel in East Legon to operate Zylofon Media.
Nana Appiah Mensah has demolished the building which was serving as a lodging place for tourists, as well as businessmen and travelers in Ghana.
Pictures spotted from the site indicates that Nana Appiah Mensah wants to put up a different structure to suit the kind of building he wants.
Check out some pictures spotted from the site:
Photo Credit: Zionfelix