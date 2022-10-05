Nektunez signs for Akon’s Konvict Kulture

Music producer Nektunez has followed up his win at the Headies 2022 with a new label deal.
The international music producer has just signed on to Akon’s Konvict Kulture and both parties can’t seem to keep calm about it.
Nektunez expressed his excitement at the commencement of the new journey and is determined to meet the expectations of his fans and well-wishers.
“I am excited to start my next chapter with Akon; someone I have always looked up to growing up”, he disclosed.
“He shares my vision and has a passion for the brand of music I’m creating. I can’t wait to continue sharing my music on a global scale. Now it’s time to go to work and I can’t wait to see what we accomplish together”, Nektunez said.
The Atlanta-based Ghanaian producer joins a rich list of artistes who have tasted the high professionalism of an entity that possesses an enviable blueprint in the music industry.
Lady Gaga, T-Pain, Wizkid, P-Square, Davido, French Montana, David Guetta and DJ Khaled are a few such high-profile artistes.
Akon on the other hand revealed how fulfilling it is to have the Ameno Amapiano-hitmaker on his label. “I’m honoured to be able to add Nektunez to the KONVICT movement. I’ve never met a more humble, hard-working, and talented producer like Nektunez.
“I was even more impressed by his artistic talents! He represents the new Africa and I’m determined to show the world his contribution to the beautiful sounds of Afrobeat and Amapiano”
As part of the new managerial deal, Akon is expected to provide professional expert services aimed at projecting and propelling Nektunez to the next phase of his career under the Konvict Kulture brand.
Born Nobel Zogli, Nektunez popped up in style onto the global music scene in 2021 when his production on Ameno Amapiano (Remix) caught the attention of millions, and eventually debuted at number 7 on the Afrobeats US Billboard charts.
The song accumulated over 10 billion views on Tik Tok as of February 2022, and shot straight to Number 1 on the Billboard world digital sales chart for a historical 8 weeks, Number 1 on global Shazam, and Number 1 song on iTunes in 22 countries including UK, Germany and USA.
Ameno Amapiano Remix also topped the Apple Music charts in 39 countries.